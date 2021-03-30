2 Hawaii island visitors from East Coast arrested in connection with death of a roommate

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser
·1 min read

Mar. 30—Two visitors from the East Coast are being held today by Hawaii Island police in connection with the death of their roommate at a vacation rental in Kailua-Kona.

The men in custody were identified as Alexander Germany-Wald, 31, of Boston and Benjamin Fleming, 37, of Pittsburgh. Both were arrested for manslaughter and were being held at the Kealakehe Police Station cellblock pending further investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending identification and notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation determined that a verbal argument turned physical in the early morning hours at a vacation rental in the 57-5800 block of Walua Road, police said.

At 2 :09 this morning, dispatch received a call about a man who was unresponsive and not breathing. Hawaii Fire Department personnel performed CPR but were unable to resuscitate the man.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact police Detective Tyler Prokopec at (808 ) 326-4646 Ext. 224, or via email at tyler.prokopec @hawaiicounty.gov. The department's non-emergency number at (808 ) 935-3311.

Recommended Stories

  • 'The world is waiting': Derek Chauvin set to go on trial for killing of George Floyd

    Opening arguments begin in Minneapolis on Monday as ex-officer denies charges of murder and manslaughter People hold signs during a ‘Justice for George Floyd’ march in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on 19 March. Photograph: Kerem Yucel/AFP/Getty Images The murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer whose alleged killing of George Floyd last year prompted a wave of Black Lives Matter protests, got fully under way with opening arguments in Minneapolis on Monday. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter over the death of the 46-year-old Black man after he was detained on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill last May. Central to the prosecution case is a nearly nine-minute bystander video of the police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he is handcuffed and as two other officers keep him pinned to the ground. Floyd is heard to say “I can’t breathe” and “I’m about to die”. The video shocked many Americans and led to some of the biggest protests against racial injustice since the civil rights movement of the 1960s. In Minneapolis, anger spilled out from largely peaceful protests into violence with the looting and torching of a police station and shops in the south of the city. The authorities to plan an increased police and national guard presence on the streets as the trial progresses. Civil rights attorney and commentator Areva Martin told the Guardian: “The family is seeking justice, the public is seeking accountability.” She added: “The world is waiting to see if the US will be courageous enough to stand up to a system that has a history of violating the rights of African Americans and, rather than protecting those lives, has actually destroyed them.” The prosecution and defence are expected to focus on the cause of Floyd’s death and Chauvin’s reasoning. An autopsy by the Hennepin county medical examiner’s office ruled Floyd’s death a homicide because he suffered from heart failure brought on by “law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression”. Chauvin’s defence is expected to focus on the examination’s finding that Floyd had heart disease and there was evidence of “fentanyl intoxication” and “recent methamphetamine use”. The prosecution, led by Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, is expected to allege that Chauvin had a long history of excessive force including kneeling on people during his 20-year police career. He was fired and arrested after Floyd’s death. The defence has said Chauvin was following police training and had no intent to harm Floyd. A vigil was held on Sunday night at the spot where Floyd was killed, a junction in southern Minneapolis now known as George Floyd Square. Mileesha Smith, a community member who looks after the space marked with barricades, murals and tributes, said Floyd was part of a long history of police-involved deaths not just in the US but in that exact neighbourhood, with little justice forthcoming. “George Floyd wasn’t the first person to be killed by police on this block, but [in the past] media wasn’t the way that it is and a lot of it got swept under the rug … How do we prevent this from happening? That could be my son. I have two sons.” Conviction on the most serious charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

  • Kyle Van Noy says Patriots won’t have problems with player leadership after tough season

    Kyle Van Noy is confident in the leadership of the Patriots veterans,

  • Japan Becomes Latest Country to Issue Digital Vaccine Passport

    Vaccinated citizens currently receive a certificate in paper format.

  • Power Rankings: Vezina Trophy Candidates

    Joey Alfieri ranks each team's top Vezina Trophy candidate. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Karlsson leads Sharks past Wild 4-3 in shootout

    Erik Karlsson scored twice in regulation and then added the deciding goal in the eighth round of the shootout to lead the San Jose Sharks past the Minnesota Wild 4-3 on Monday night. “We ask a lot of him,” coach Bob Boughner said. Karlsson capped a stellar night by ending a streak of nine combined misses by both teams when he beat Cam Talbot with a slap shot.

  • Josh Gad Makes Heartwarming Offer After American Idol Contestant's Shocking Elimination

    After singer-songwriter Murphy was cut from American Idol, Josh Gad took to Twitter to make him an offer. Scroll on for the sweet exchange.

  • ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum Nina West Signs With HG5 Entertainment

    One of the kindest drag queens ever to grace the runway on the Emmy-winning RuPaul’s Drag Race Nina West has signed with HG5 Entertainment for management representation. West, whose alter ego is Columbus, Ohio native Andrew Levitt, appeared on the 11th season of VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race where she placed sixth and took home the prestigious honor […]

  • This John Travolta Movie Has Been on Netflix’s Top 10 List for Weeks (& It’s So Intense)

    This John Travolta flick is making a major comeback on Netflix, and we can see why.Introducing the 2012 action thriller film, Savages , which has been...

  • Two to go: No. 1 South Carolina faces familiar foe, No. 1 Stanford draws Dana Evans in Elite Eight

    There are two more Final Four berths to be decided Tuesday night.

  • Apricot-Glazed Ham With Potatoes and Asparagus

    This recipe is easy to prepare and can be made in about an hour.

  • Norfolk beach loved by Royals bans off-lead dogs to save rare birds

    A beach beloved by the Royal family for walking their corgis and spaniels has banned off-lead dogs from large swathes of the coastline in order to protect rare birds. The Earl and Countess of Leicester, who are friends with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have been working to protect the wading birds and seals which visit their grand estate in North Norfolk. Holkham Hall, a stone's throw from Sandringham, boasts dramatic pine-fringed sandy beaches and is used as settings for movies including Shakespeare in Love. It is also a haven for birdwatchers, who come to spy on the many red-listed birds which make the dunes their nest, and dogwalkers – including the Royals. Prince Charles and Princess Anne have been pictured grinning in the sand dunes, flanked by Corgis, at the pristine beach, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were known to walk their black spaniel Lupo there regularly before he died earlier this year. The Queen is said to spend New Year’s Eve at Holkham, and has a New Year’s Day picnic there too, which comprises bullshots (consomme laced with vodka) and roast pheasant. She has close ties with the family, which includes Lady Glenconner, who was a close friend of Princess Margaret and served as maid-of-honour at the Queen's coronation. The jewel of Holkham is its four-mile long beach, often voted the finest in the UK.

  • DeSmith stars in relief, Penguins edge Islanders 2-1

    The Pittsburgh Penguins have navigated a series of injuries to high-profile players while sprinting back into the race for the top spot in the East Division. Add goaltender Tristan Jarry to the list of those on the shelf. DeSmith made 19 saves after Jarry exited following the first period with an upper-body injury and the Penguins held off the New York Islanders 2-1 on Monday night.

  • Police: Maryland man fatally shot 4 before killing self

    A man accused of shooting three people at a Maryland convenience store, killing two of them, also fatally shot his parents and set his apartment on fire before he shot and killed himself, police said. Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement. Detectives said Green left the convenience store and set his apartment on fire, according to the statement.

  • Fact check: Claim comparing cost of border wall to HealthCare.gov misattributed to actor Tim Allen

    A viral meme inaccurately attributes a false claim about the cost of the border wall to actor Tim Allen. This attribution and claim are false.

  • The mother-daughter duo embracing ancient botanical ingredients in skin care

    "If I were starving or very thirsty, I could actually eat or drink our products -- hopefully I'll never be that hungry, but they're that clean," Bella Skin Beauty co-founder Diana Shneider said, tongue in cheek. Shneider, along with her daughter, Alexandra Bella, launched the all-natural beauty company about two years ago, after spending most of their lives dealing with skin issues and health problems.

  • ‘We can’t compete with all cash’: The struggle is real to buy a home during COVID-19

    After renting their home in Aurora, Colo., for the last six years, Kristin Mallory and her husband were ready to make the leap to becoming homeowners. “After multiple years of declines in the wake of the Great Recession, the homeownership rate has leveled off and even begun to show signs of a small rebound in recent years,” the Census Bureau researchers wrote in report.

  • Kentucky lawmakers send bipartisan election bill to governor

    Kentucky lawmakers finished work Monday night on a bipartisan election measure to make early voting a Bluegrass state fixture — a loosening of voting access in sharp contrast to bitter partisan battles being waged elsewhere. The bill would give Kentucky voters three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. The proposal also aims to strengthen election security protections.

  • Parents of 5 Killed When Giant Redwood Tree Falls on Their Car During Birthday Road Trip

    Jessica Woodruff, 45, and Jake Woodruff, 36, leave behind five children: Megan, Evan, Casey, Allie, and Chelsea

  • K-pop stars BTS share experience with racism, condemn anti-Asian violence

    The pop superstars shared a statement detailing their experiences with racism and calling for a stop to anti-Asian violence, which has risen during the pandemic.

  • Shooter at Kansas Jewish centers appeals death sentence

    The death sentence of an avowed anti-Semite who fatally shot three people at two suburban Kansas City Jewish sites in 2014 should be overturned because he was incapable of understanding the legal intricacies when he represented himself at trial and during sentencing, his attorney said Monday. Attorney Reid Nelson also argued before the Kansas Supreme Court that Frazier Glenn Miller Jr.'s sentence should be overturned because the state's death penalty law is unconstitutionally vague. Miller was convicted in August 2015 on one count of capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, and assault and weapons charges.