2 headed to prison for selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed UNC student

Two people who sold fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed a college student from Charlotte are going to prison.

Gracie Burton was a 19-year-old freshman at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She died last March after doing cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Burton was a Charlotte native who was homeschooled before attending UNC, according to a friend.

Prosecutors said Cye Frasier – better known as “The Barber” because of his former job in a Durham barber shop – added fentanyl to cocaine then sold it to students like Burton with the help of his girlfriend, Carlisa Allen.

Frasier pleaded guilty to multiple federal charges, including conspiracy to distribute cocaine. On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Allen was found guilty of several similar charges during a trial in November. She was sentenced in mid-February to 28 years in prison.

Prosecutors tied the tainted drugs sold and delivered by Frasier and Allen to at least one other death -- 23-year-old Joshua Zinner, who died within one day of Burton from the same batch of cocaine.

Patrick Rowland, a Duke student who was partying with Burton the night she died and in whose room she was found unresponsive, pled guilty in January to using a communication device to facilitate a drug deal. He was sentenced to three months in prison.

Chris Adkins, the Burton family’s attorney in this case, told Channel 9 that Durham County prosecutors are also investigating this case to determine whether to bring state charges against Frasier, Allen, and/or Rowland.

