2 health walks taking place this weekend in Dayton

Day Air Ballpark will be hosting a pair of health walks this weekend.

The Greater Dayton Heart Walk will be Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. to benefit the American Heart Association, a spokesperson said.

“The Dayton Heart Walk is one day to celebrate the work that’s being done year-round to promote heart health in the Miami Valley,” said Audrey Starr, Dayton Executive Director of the American Heart Association. “We know that heart disease is the number one killer in America. Every walker who joins, every dollar raised, means more lives saved. These donations support groundbreaking research, CPR training in our community, and more lifesaving moments for hearts big and small.”

The Walk to Defeat ALS takes place Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

“The number of people we serve has grown by 40% in the last five years,” said Marlin Seymour, ALS Ohio spokesperson. “We’re asking everyone, especially those who have participated in years past and know the needs of families with ALS, to connect and donate to the Walk.”

The walks are for people of all ages and all proceeds will go towards research and education.