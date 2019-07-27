2 New Healthcare Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy

If you're a healthcare investor looking for something new, 2019's been a banner year. Most of us have never heard of BridgeBio (NASDAQ: BBIO) or Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) largely because they didn't begin trading on public markets until this June.

In several short weeks, both have captured the imaginations of Wall Street investment banks. A batch of positive analyst ratings recently pushed these fledgling healthcare start-ups into the spotlight.

When it comes to predicting stock movements, investment bank analysts are generally awful, but it's still important to understand the basis for their enthusiasm. This time they could really be on to something.

BridgeBio Pharma: Streamlining the process

The development process for most drugs begins with a research-driven organization that spends a lot of time and effort trying to convince profit-driven investors it can turn that research into a successful commercial-stage product. BridgeBio Pharma is actively engineering a streamlined development process that involves a growing roster of subsidiaries, each of which can share resources with the entire team.

Beyond easy access to financing, BridgeBio even supplies some of its subsidiaries with executive management. For example, BridgeBio founder and CEO, Neil Kumar, serves as CEO of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) and the pair of companies also share the same chief scientific officer, Uma Sinha.

BridgeBio invested $1 million into Eidos in 2016 and has since raised its investment by roughly $73 million. That led to a 65% stake in Eidos at the end of 2018, which is already worth about $725 million.

Since its subsidiaries don't need to beg, borrow, or plead for basic necessities, each tendril of this octopus can remain hyper-focused on moving its new drug candidate through the development process at top speed.

As an investor, there's a lot to like about this process because employees at BridgeBio subsidiaries have far less incentive to hide early signs of trouble. Partly because terminating the program they're currently working on simply frees them up to work at another subsidiary with something more promising in the pipeline.

Lots of biotechs claim to have a more efficient way to discover and develop drugs, but I've never seen one transform an attractive theory into results as quickly as BridgeBio. The holding company was founded in 2015 and its subsidiaries already have 15 active rare-disease programs in development, four of which are already in registrational studies.

BridgeBio's largest subsidiary, Eidos, has already passed milestones that took larger drugmakers over a decade, and investment bank analysts up and down Wall Street have noticed. Jefferies, Goldman Sachs, and J.P. Morgan were just a few of the big banks that recently initiated coverage of the stock with a positive rating. If BridgeBio's subsidiaries keep advancing their individual pipelines at their present pace, this company's $3.4 billion market cap could quickly swell to several times its present size.

