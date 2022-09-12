2 held on heroin, meth charges

Sep. 12—THOMASVILLE — Two people were arrested last week after a multi-agency drug investigation that found heroin and a large amount of methamphetamine, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office — with the help of the Thomasville Police Department, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation — concluded the investigation by executing a search warrant at a house on Turnpike Road in Thomasville, a sheriff's office press release said. During the search, investigators found nearly three ounces of heroin and 1.7 pounds of methamphetamine. They also seized a firearm and cash.

Cole McKay Parris, 32, was charged with felony trafficking in heroin, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. He was being held in the Davidson County Detention Center with bond set at $510,000 secured.

On Monday, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Brittany Elizabeth Thomas, 29, on charges of felony trafficking in heroin, felony trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver marijuana, felony with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for a controlled substance and felony possession of a firearm by a felon. She was being held in the Randolph County Detention Center with bond set at $200,000 secured.