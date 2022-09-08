2 from High Point charged in Virginia killing

Sep. 8—HIGH POINT — Two people from High Point are among three charged in a fatal shooting last month at an apartment complex outside Richmond, Virginia.

Sherard L. Wright, 33, and Natasha R. Winston, 47, of High Point were arrested last week in the July 11 death of Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, of Chesterfield, Virginia, the Chesterfield Police Department said.

Wright was charged with second-degree murder, and Winston was charged with accessory after the fact, police said.

The first person arrested was Kali W. Bryant, 29, of Chesterfield on Aug. 17, also charged with second-degree murder.

Tommaso was shot and killed about 5 a.m. and was still alive when officers arrived but soon died, police said.

Police have not released any other information about the shooting.

Neither Wright nor Winston has any prior convictions in North Carolina on anything more than misdemeanor charges, the N.C. Department of Public Safety reports.