2 from High Point sentenced on heroin charges

May 18—RALEIGH — Two High Point men accused of taking heroin to Wilmington to be sold there have been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges.

Mikal Huff, 19, pleaded guilty in December to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, distribution of heroin and aiding and abetting, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Friday to 10 years and one month in prison, according to a press release from G. Norman Acker, III, acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Another High Point man, Shyreek "Grizzly" Thatch, 21, previously was convicted in the same investigation and sentenced in February to nine years in prison.

According to court documents and evidence presented in court, undercover New Hanover County Sheriff's Office narcotics officers ordered some heroin on Nov. 14, 2019, from

Thatch, and he and Huff left an apartment on Park Avenue in Wilmington and arrived where the sale was to take place. Law enforcement officers tried to arrest the two, but they ran away. Thatch was arrested after he threw down the heroin. Huff slipped near a parked car, lost a shoe and a loaded .40-caliber handgun, and was arrested shortly after thereafter.

The sheriff's office searched the Park Avenue apartment and found more than half a kilogram of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, an extremely potent narcotic that can be deadly in minute doses, along with almost two ounces of methamphetamine, some crack cocaine, more than $4,000 in cash (including some from a prior undercover drug buy) and a loaded .40-caliber handgun. Two other people were arrested at the apartment.

Investigators said that Thatch and Huff had brought drugs from the High Point area for distribution in New Hanover County. Huff, a validated gang member, was responsible for providing armed protection. Huff was on probation at the time after a conviction on a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied property.