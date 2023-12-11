2 high school students in Georgia suffered chemical burns, hospitalized in lab accident

Two Georgia high school students were rushed to the hospital after a science lab experiment went wrong, according to a statement from the school district they attend.

The incident happened on Thursday Dec. 7 at Marietta High School in Marietta, about 20 miles northwest of Atlanta.

“On Thursday, a lab accident … resulted in two female students receiving chemical burns during a routine lab experiment using sulfuric acid and magnesium,” Marietta City Schools wrote in a statement.

Superintendent Grant Rivera said in the statement that the district thinks the concentration of the sulfuric acid may have been too high.

“The reaction occurred more abruptly than expected,” Rivera said in the statement.

School looking to improve safety protocols following lab accident

Students were wearing safety gear such as aprons and goggles, the district added.

Once the incident happened, school was put on hold, meaning students were kept in classrooms while the two injured students were treated. Both of the students were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated and later released.

“We are reviewing safety protocols with the science department to prevent future incidents," Rivera said in the statement.

What is magnesium? What is sulfuric acid?

Magnesium is a mineral in the body that is also in many foods, medicines and it is sold as a dietary supplement, the National Institutes of Health reported.

Sulfuric acid is an odorless liquid that is used to make storage batteries, fertilizers, paper products, textiles, explosives and pharmaceuticals, according to the New Jersey Department of Health.

Contact with sulfuric acid can irritate and burn the eyes, while inhaling it can irritate the nose, throat and lungs. According to the department, exposure can cause headaches, nausea and vomiting.

