2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Brandon

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were injured Thursday morning when they were hit by a vehicle. HCSO said the call came in at 7:44 a.m. for a person with a mental health crisis at a home in Brandon. The Sheriff's Office said at some point during the call, the two deputies were hit by a vehicle sustaining serious injuries.

