2 Hillsborough deputies hit, injured by vehicle during call in Brandon, sheriff says

Two Hillsborough deputies were struck and seriously injured by a vehicle while responding to a mental health call in Brandon on Thursday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were responding to call received at 7:44 a.m. from a woman who said her son was experiencing a mental health crisis at their home, according to a news release. The sheriff’s office did not provide the home’s address but the call was in the area of Blufield and Flaxwood avenues, in the Heather Lakes subdivision, according to the news release.

At some point during the response, the deputies were struck by a vehicle and suffered “severe injuries,” the news release said.

No other details have been released. Sheriff Chad Chronister was expected to release more details later Thursday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.