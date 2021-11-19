2 Hillsborough men shot trying to escape deputies in Mulberry, sheriff says

MULBERRY — Two men fleeing from authorities across two counties were shot and injured as they tried to run down three Polk County deputies, Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“They thought that they would outrun the law, but the law won,” Judd said during a news conference at the scene of the shooting, an industrial park near State Road 60 West and Prairie Industrial Parkway. The men, both of whom have served time in prison, were hit by a number of rounds but were expected to survive, Judd said.

James Carlton Hillburn Jr., 27, of Riverview, the driver, was shot in the face and grazed by bullets on both legs, the Sheriff’s Office said. He remained in a medically induced coma Friday afternoon and his condition was described as stable but critical.

Justin Alan Norris, 25, of Dover, was shot in the leg and grazed by bullets on both arms. He was taken to a hospital for treatment before he was booked into the Polk County Jail.

It was a violent end to a chase that lasted more than half an hour and began at a self-storage facility in the Hardee County community of Bowling Green, Judd said.

Two police officers there were patrolling businesses when they spotted Hillburn and Norris trying to break in, Judd said. They carried a .380 Ruger semiautomatic pistol fitted with an extended ammunition container big enough for 60 rounds, Judd said.

The officers confronted the two men and they fled north on U.S. 17 through Fort Meade to the Polk County line. Polk deputies picked up the chase, deploying “stop sticks.” The chase continued to U.S. 60 into Mulberry.

“These people are experienced at running,” Judd said. “Both have extensive criminal histories and they didn’t intend to go back to jail.”

In hopes of losing the deputies, Hillburn turned off his headlights and darted down Prairie Industrial Parkway into an industrial park. He didn’t know there was only one road in and out, Judd said.

Hillburn soon turned around, Judd said, and sped toward the deputies pursuing him — Lt. William “Billy” Strickland, 49; Deputy Britton “Alex” Watson, 32; and Deputy Dylan Harrison, 27.

All three deputies opened fire. The two men did not return fire.

The deputies “did their best to stay out of the way of the fleeing maniacs in this car, Judd said, “and then they were placed in a position where they had no choice but to shoot. And they shot a lot, which is what I expect them to do if that’s necessary to save their lives.”

Hillburn and Norris were wanted on warrants from Hillsborough County — Norris for failure to appear in a burglary case hearing and Hillburn for battery-domestic violence, failure to appear in a battery-domestic violence case hearing, robbery, petit theft, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Hillburn was released from Florida State Prison two years ago after serving three years and nine months. Hillburn has 28 felony convictions in Florida for crimes including robbery, aggravated assault, dealing in illegal drugs and burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office was still determining what charges they would face in the Friday chase.