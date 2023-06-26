2 homicide investigations underway in Stockton after separate Sunday shootings

Two people are dead and now local law enforcement is tasked with catching the killers who opened fire this weekend.

Deputies and detectives were patrolling around 2:45 a.m. in the 2400 block of Myran Avenue, Sunday, where the first homicide occurred. Two people were shot, according to San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. A man died from a gunshot wound and a woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

Few details about the events that led up to the shooting have been released. It's unclear if the death was gang related.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation is active and they are seeking tips that can help solve the deadly case. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office at (209) 468-4400 and press option 1.

Just hours later, at 10:43 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 2600 block of Burlington Place after a 911 caller reported that a person was shot. Officers rushed to the area, not far from Delta Sierra Middle School, and found a 22-year-old man suffering on the ground.

Paramedics arrived and took the man to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries. The death marks the 29th reported homicide in Stockton so far this year. There were 48 homicides reported in 2022.

It's unclear if anyone witnessed the man being gunned down. Police didn't give a description of the shooter or reveal any details about a potential motive for the fatal shooting, but said the investigation is ongoing.

Those who have information about the incident can call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip to Stockton Crime Stoppers online at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

A spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office could not be reached Monday regarding the identities of the men killed over the weekend.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on Twitter @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Two people killed, one injured in separate Stockton shootings