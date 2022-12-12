2 homicides over weekend in northeast Charlotte neighborhood, CMPD says

Two homicide investigations are underway after two killings over the weekend in the same area of northeast Charlotte, at North Tryon Street and Tom Hunter Road.

On Saturday night, a 32-year-old man was fatally shot, police said. On Monday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said a victim in another incident from Sunday night had died.

While the homicides took place in the same area, police have not said the two cases are connected.

Police, the Charlotte Fire Department and MEDIC responded to the 6700 block of North Tryon Street about 7:40 p.m. Sunday in response to an “assault with deadly weapon call,” according to CMPD.

The victim was taken to a hospital but died from their injuries Monday morning, CMPD reported.

WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner, reported the victim was stabbed.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or visiting charlottecrimestoppers.com.