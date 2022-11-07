2 homicides reported in Charlotte, CMPD investigating

CMPD Atlas One Alert platform
Kallie Cox
·1 min read

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two homicides that took place less than 30 hours apart. Authorities have not indicated the deaths are connected.

The deaths bring the local homicide total for 2022 so far up to 90.

The first happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in east Charlotte in the Kilborne Drive area, officials said in a statement Monday. Officers found a man dead with a gunshot wound near the intersection of Central Avenue, police said.

The name of the victim, suspect information, and the circumstances leading up to the shooting have not been released.

On Monday morning, around 9 a.m., CMPD said officers were in the Sugar Creek area investigating a second suspected homicide. Details have yet to be released. The homicide was reported on Drury Drive, which is off West Craighead Road in northeast Charlotte.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-8477 and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/

