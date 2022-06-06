2 homicides reported minutes apart Sunday evening across Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Within minutes Sunday evening, Baltimore Police launched two separate homicide investigations after one man was found in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds on Belair Road and another was shot to death in Southwest Baltimore.

Police discovered the first victim when Northeast District officers responded to reports of a crash with injury at the intersection of Belair Road at Sinclair Lane, near the southeast corner of Clifton Park, around 8:15 p.m. Officers found 31-year-old Denard Hunt with gunshot wounds, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital but later pronounced dead.

Then around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Loudon Avenue in Irvington and found 37-year-old Tyrone Walker with gunshot wounds. He also later died at the hospital.

The crime scenes were located several miles apart.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with relevant information about either killing to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Around 10:35 p.m., a 25-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound that is not life-threatening. Police do not know where the shooting occurred.

Also on Sunday, at approximately 6:55 p.m., Northern District patrol officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a 2007 Mercedes, police said in a news release.

Once there, officers located the driver of the motorcycle, a man, unresponsive. The driver of the Mercedes remained on the scene. Medics arrived and transported the driver of the motorcycle to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the motorcycle was traveling east on Northern Parkway when he struck the passenger side of the Mercedes who was traveling west on Northern and turning left onto Clearspring Road in the Chinquapin Park neighborhood.

Crash Team detectives are investigating this incident.

