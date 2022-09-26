2 homicides reported Monday on Kansas City’s East Side; police investigate killings

Kansas City police are investigating two homicides reported Monday in Kansas City.

One killing was reported in the area of East 30th Street and Montgall Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement to media just after 2 p.m. Monday. A second killing was reported in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue, Drake said.

The scenes are about two miles apart, on Kansas City’s East Side.

The killings marks the 120th and 121st killings in Kansas City this year, according to homicide data tracked by The Star.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.