2 homicides, separate south side locations

May 25—ELKHART — Police were investigating two homicides that happened within two minutes and occurred less than a mile from each other Wednesday on the city's south side.

Officers first responded to a potential domestic disturbance call about 12:36 p.m. in the 2900 block of Pleasant Plain Avenue where they found a woman inside the house with gunshot wounds, police said.

Medics also arrived and rendered first aid, but the woman was pronounced dead. There was no suspect at the scene, the report said.

Two minutes later, about 12:38 p.m., police responded to a call at Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2709 S. Main St., where a man was found behind the building suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not confirmed whether the two shootings were related.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigations and police say there is no immediate danger to the public.