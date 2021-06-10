2 in hospital after stabbings in Harrison Twp, possibly over mutual girlfriend

Jun. 10—A person was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Harrison Township late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the first block of W Nottingham Road at 10:49 p.m. and found two men with stab wounds, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office in a release.

Crews took both men to the hospital, with at least one going to Kettering Health Dayton, formerly called Grandview Medical Center, according to the release and Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Their wounds were not life-threatening, the release said.

Police said they believed the two men may have been fighting about a mutual girlfriend, but that the stabbing is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.