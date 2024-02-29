2 hospitalized, 1 arrested after shots fired in Naples, Utah

NAPLES, Utah (ABC4) — A suspect was arrested in connection to a Naples shooting that left two people in the hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Naples City Police Department.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they found two people with apparent gunshot wounds. One victim was a 35-year-old male and the other was a 28-year-old female, according to police.

Police said officials offered medical attention immediately before both victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Due to the severity of their injuries, they were subsequently transferred to a medical facility in the Wasatch Front, where they remain in critical but stable condition,” Naples Police wrote in a press release.

Naples is located in Uintah County and is roughly 170 miles east of Salt Lake City. That distance takes about three hours by car.

After the incident, officials said a “soft lockdown” was enacted at a nearby elementary school because of how close the incident was to the school. The “soft lockdown” involved the students’ shelter-in-place and notifying law enforcement, though police say the lockdown was lifted after a short time.

Police said they later identified a suspect in connection to the incident and that suspect is in custody.

“The Naples City Police Department wishes to reassure the community that there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” police said in the release.

The situation is still under investigation, according to police.

