2 hospitalized in crash involving General Lee car from ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ officials say

Two people were injured in a crash involving one of the most iconic vehicles in television history, Missouri officials say.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Feb. 26, in Taney County in southern Missouri. Crews with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District noticed a familiar car when they arrived — General Lee from the series “The Dukes of Hazzard.”

Officials did not say how the crash happened. Both people in the vehicle were taken to a hospital and their conditions are unknown.

In “The Dukes of Hazzard,” General Lee was driven by characters Bo Duke and Luke Duke. The General Lee that crashed was one of hundreds used in the show that aired from 1979 to 1985.

The fire department said more than 300 of the orange Dodge Chargers were made for the series and the 2005 movie. However, because many of them suffered damage during production, only 17 survived, according to CarsForSale.com.

One of the 17 surviving cars is at the Hollywood Star Cars Museum in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

