2 hospitalized after crash involving L.A. police cruiser

Two men were taken to the hospital after an apparent crash involving a police officer Thursday night in East Hollywood, officials with the Los Angeles Police Department told KTLA.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Vermont and Lexington avenues at around 7 p.m.

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led up to the accident, but authorities with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took a man in his 30’s, who was conscious and breathing, to the hospital in unknown condition. A man his 40’s complaining of pain in his arm was also taken to the hospital.

Video of the scene showed first responders loading a person into the ambulance behind an area that was cordoned off. There was also visible damage to the passenger’s side front end of the police cruiser, which appeared to be partially on the sidewalk.

It is unclear if there was another vehicle involved or if one of the men taken to the hospital was a police officer.

No further details about the incident were provided.

