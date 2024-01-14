2 hospitalized after crash in Trotwood Sunday morning

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a crash in Trotwood early Sunday morning.

Just after 3 a.m. Officers and Medics were dispatched to the 2500 block of Shiloh Springs Rd on reports of a crash.

>> Juvenile in custody after multi-county pursuit Saturday

Medics took two people to area hospitals with reported injuries, but no other details on the extent of injuries were immediately available.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.