2 hospitalized after drive-by shooting along Alki Beach

Seattle Police say they are searching for a light-colored SUV after a drive-by shooting left two people hurt on Halloween night.

The shooting happened along Alki Beach in West Seattle, near Alki Avenue and 62nd Avenue Southwest, just after 10 p.m. Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found two 37-year-old victims, a man and a woman, with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center. The man was in stable condition and the woman was in serious condition at that time.

More than two dozen shell casings were found around the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.