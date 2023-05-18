2 hospitalized after shooting at Mississippi solar farm, police say

Two people were hospitalized after gunfire erupted at a solar farm in Mississippi, police said.

Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at the Pearl River Solar Park Thursday morning. When they arrived on the scene shortly after 7 a.m., officers discovered a pair of men suffering from gunshot wounds.

While authorities are still investigating what caused the violence, it appears the suspect and the victim were arguing in the moments before the gunfire.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said one of the wounded men appeared to be the shooter. He was detained by another two workers, both of whom happened to be ex-military, and he was also shot in the subsequent struggle.

“This seems to be not a disgruntled employee, active shooter-type scenario,” Lee said during a news update. “It looks like that they were having problems with each other, and it’s more of a disturbance-type situation.”

Both men were rushed to the hospital and are each listed in “stable” condition. The suspect is expected to be charged once he has been released, police said.

No one involved has been identified.

Authorities said an investigation into the matter is ongoing, but they do not believe there to be a threat to the community at this time.

The solar farm in Morton is expected to reopen on Monday.