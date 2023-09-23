2 hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two victims are hospitalized following a shooting in Orosi, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they were called to the 12900 block of Avenue 416 in Orosi for a shooting in the area on Friday just before 8:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they learned two victims arrived at a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, detectives are on scene. There is no information as of now regarding the actual status of the victims.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with more information to contact them at (559) 733-6218.

