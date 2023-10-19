2 hospitalized after shooting outside Fresno's Poverello House, police say
Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in front of the Poverello House in Fresno on Thursday afternoon.
Two men were hospitalized after they were shot in front of the Poverello House in Fresno on Thursday afternoon.
Here's how to get the most affordable mortgage as buyers face higher home loan interest rates and rising house prices.
Team owners' renewal of Goodell sends a message they like the direction he's taking the league. Here's what that will entail going forward.
The Jaguars QB sustained a knee injury late in last week's game.
“I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."
Swift always said her 2014 hit was influenced by her own experiences.
Jerry Jeudy said he didn't know Steve Smith wanted to apologize to him.
The EPA has highlighted some of the environmental and public health risks associated with lead emissions. The agency wants to begin regulating the use of leaded fuel still often used in smaller airplanes.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had to pay up on an "agreement" with a teammate.
Earnings came under more pressure at several mid-sized financial institutions during the third quarter, showing that the stresses of the spring are not entirely past.
The North Carolina congressman is seen as a more palatable option for moderate Republicans.
Terry Stotts joined the Bucks this past offseason and briefly reunited with Damian Lillard in Milwaukee.
The 31-year-old sustained the injury during a win over the Patriots.
New York officials tell Judge Arthur Engoron that the Trump Organization did not hand over documents about the size of the former president's penthouse apartment.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage increased to 7.63% from 7.57% the previous week, Freddie Mac reported.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup between the Jaguars and Saints on "Thursday Night Football."
Autonomous vehicle companies use simulators to train their self-driving systems and teach them how to react to "agents" -- things like pedestrians, cyclists, traffic signals and other cars. Creating and training intelligent agents is one of the problems Waymo is trying to solve, and it's a common challenge in the world of AV research. To that end, Waymo on Thursday launched a new simulator for the AV research community that provides an environment in which to train intelligent agents, complete with prebuilt sim agents and troves of Waymo perception data.
Sales of previously owned homes dropped 2% from August to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.96 million.
The star said it kept her 'toasty warm' on set. Don't brave winter without it!
Starting today, Discord is rolling out new automated safety alerts and content filters it claims will better protect teen users. The company’s Teen Safety Assist initiative comes after a recent report found at least 35 cases over six years where US prosecutors accused adults of allegedly using Discord to groom, kidnap and sexually assault children.