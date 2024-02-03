2 hospitalized after stabbing at Chester Waffle House, teenager arrested

Two people are in the hospital after being stabbed at a Waffle House in Chester, South Carolina.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the Waffle House on J.A. Cochran Bypass in Chester around 10:34 p.m. Friday.

When they arrived, they found 2 people stabbed.

RELATED: 1 person severely stabbed in Highland Creek

One of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested a 17-year-old boy.

Channel 9 asked CCSO what led to the stabbing.

(WATCH: ‘You stole her life’: Woman remembers mom who died in Moore County blackout)