2 hospitalized after weekend shooting in Dayton

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton on Feb. 3, according to the Dayton Police Department.

At 8:56 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to the 200 block of Delaware Avenue on reports of a shooting.

A 29-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were injured in this shooting, the department said.

They both were transported to the hospital via private conveyance.

The victims and witnesses said they didn’t see the suspects.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is currently investigating this incident.



