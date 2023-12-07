2 new housing options for chronically homeless people coming to Asheville: What we know

ASHEVILLE - As the need for housing heightens, a homeless services provider in Asheville is bringing more permanent housing options to the table.

ABCCM has two new permanent supportive housing complexes in development. It's a model that targets chronically homeless individuals, offering long-term housing with wraparound supportive services.

It's not the nonprofit's first foray into permanent supportive housing — they offer 50 PSH beds currently for veterans at an East Asheville shelter — but it would bring a combined 122 new units across both developments.

The nonprofit began as a collaboration of churches in 1969. It runs three area shelters: the Veterans Restoration Headquarters, 200 transitional beds for veterans, 50 PSH beds; Transformation Village, 100 transitional housing beds for women and children; and Costello House, 24 beds for single men in recovery.

Anatoli Stapleton, a resident assistant at the ABCCM emergency shelter, fills bowls with stew on a Code Purple night in Asheville November 23, 2022. Stapleton lives at the nearby Veterans Restoration Quarters.

In the winter, it is also the the city's largest provider of emergency Code Purple shelter, available when temperatures drop below freezing.

Tim McElyea, homeless services director with ABCCM, said the new projects are intended to "fill the gap."

“The biggest need in the community right now is more housing inventory," he told the Citizen Times. "So what we decided to do, if this is the biggest need, is go out and create some inventory.”

Tim McElyea, Homeless Services director with ABCCM, stands outside the emergency shelter November 22, 2022.

The new developments, similar in style to apartment buildings, will be built on the campuses of the Veterans Restoration Headquarters and Transformation Village, with 84 units serving veterans and 38 serving women and children, respectively.

It will offer direct permanent housing options for people moving from the program's transitional housing, and McElyea said it will support "recidivism," helping to keep people from sliding back to transitional housing or onto the street.

Currently in the planning and development stage, both complexes must move through the city's permitting process. The target opening date is mid- to late-2025.

Other permanent housing efforts in Asheville

The ABCCM developments will join several other incoming or recently completed permanent supportive housing projects in the area:

Compass Point Village. Homeward Bound's Days Inn conversion on Tunnel Road. 85 units. Opened in September, 78 of the units are filled. The largest Permanent Supportive Housing program in Western North Carolina.

Ramada Inn conversion in East Asheville. The property is owned by Shangri-La Industries, a California-based, for-profit developer, which is pursuing the project in partnership with another California-based company and nonprofit, Step Up, Inc. With 113 units, 50 of which will be for veterans, the project was initially pursuing an August 2023 completion. Lucy Hoyle, Buncombe County's homeless program manager, said the developers are securing additional financing, and the new target opening will be based on its outcome.

Decreasing veteran homelessness

Nationwide data points to a decline in homelessness among veterans between 2020 and 2022, with an 11% decrease, according to numbers reported to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Asheville is no different. A January report from the National Alliance to End Homelessness, which studied unsheltered homelessness in Asheville, found "a large portion of the transitional and permanent housing resources available in the CoC are dedicated to serving veterans."

As a result, it said, Asheville and Buncombe county have seen a 31% reduction in veteran homelessness over the last two years. In 2020, veterans accounted for more than 40% of the homeless population, according to the point in time count. By 2022, veterans accounted for only 23.5% of the population.

McElyea attributed this decrease, in part, to models like those ABCCM is pursuing, and a national push by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Both complexes will be staffed with case manager, an onsite nurse and other resources, he said, noting that the 84-unit complex for veterans, dubbed "Veterans Village," will be only a mile from the Charles George VA Medical Center.

Find shelter now

With temperatures dipping below 32 degrees, Code Purple is called through Dec. 8, activating dozens of emergency shelter beds across the city.

ABCCM's Veterans Restoration Quarters

Where: 1329 Tunnel Road.

Phone: 828-259-5333.

Population: Single men.

How many beds: 50.

Intake hours: 4-8 p.m. Exit by 7:30 a.m.

Transit Route: WE2; 170.

ABCCM's Transformation Village

Where: 30 Olin Haven Way.

Phone: 828-259-5365.

Population: Single women and women with children.

How many beds: 25.

Intake hours: 4-8 p.m. Exit by 7:30 a.m.

Transit Route: W2.

Salvation Army

Where: 204 Haywood St.

Phone: 828-253-4723.

Population: Single men.

How many beds: 16.

Intake hours: 5-8 p.m. Exit by 7:30 a.m.

Transit Route: N3; N4.

To date, 16 nights of Code Purple have been called since Oct. 15. Between its two emergency shelters, McElyea said they have tallied 665 overnight stays, averaging 42 people a night.

