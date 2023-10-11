2 Houston children found safe after deadly shooting

TechCrunch

Character.AI, the a16z-backed AI chatbot startup from ex-Google AI researchers, is out today with a new feature for its subscribers. The chatbot platform, which offers customizable AI companions with distinct personalities and tools to make your own, is now offering a group chat experience where users and their friends can chat with multiple AI characters at once. The Character Group Chat feature, as it's called, allows users to create a group chat with their favorite AI characters only or it can feature a mix of both humans and AI companions, the company says.