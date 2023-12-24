2 hurt, DUI suspected after vehicles collide into Arden Arcade apartments, Sacramento CHP says

Two motorists were hospitalized Saturday after two vehicles slammed into an apartment complex in Arden Arcade in a crash that’s being investigated as a possible DUI incident.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. at Marconi Avenue and Wright Street, according to Officer Justin Fetterly, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s North Sacramento office. The vehicles — a Toyota Sienna minivan and Chevrolet Traverse SUV — collided at the controlled intersection after one of the vehicles ran a red light at a high rate of speed, according to witnesses.

One vehicle had T-boned into another, according to witnesses, pushing one of them on its side. One of the vehicles then slid into the Marconi Apartment complex on the northeast corner, said Fetterly and Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District spokesman Battalion Chief Parker Wilbourn

The women — one described as a 46-year-old driver wearing her seat belt, another described as a 47-year-old driver who was found in the passenger seat unrestrained — were injured in the crash and hospitalized. The women’s injuries were described as “moderate to major,” Wilbourn said.

The apartment complex was also damaged by the crash, officials said, but no bystanders at the complex were reported injured.

It was not clear if any arrests would be made as the CHP continued to investigate the scene; Fetterly said that officers suspected alcohol may have been a factor for one of the drivers in the collision.