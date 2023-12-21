Fayetteville infant, one other person shot
Police haven't released the child's condition.
Police haven't released the child's condition.
New data from the Conference Board released on Tuesday shows consumers haven't felt this good about the path forward for stocks in more than two years.
The super welterweight champion most recently lost to Canelo Alvarez in September.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger kick off the podcast diving into the action stemming from this year’s National Signing Day.
For many people, the focus on food during the holidays, and the potential for overeating, can lead to anxiety.
Sydney Sweeney opens up about "Euphoria" co-star Angus Cloud's death, those Glen Powell rumors and more in "Glamour."
Experts agree: your kid shouldn't sit in Santa Claus' lap if they don't want to. It can open up an important conversation about boundaries and consent.
It's rechargeable and cordless, so you can get relief nearly anywhere!
On stream, Filian took the stage at the center of a colossal arena, lit with violet spotlights and surrounded by crowds of fans holding lightsticks. Filian, a streamer with over 766,000 Twitch followers, hosted the first annual VTuber Awards last weekend. Like many VTubers — a portmanteau of "virtual YouTuber" — Filian keeps her identity secret, and instead of showing her real face, streams using a digital model.
Score a fan-favorite air fryer for just $80, top-rated Bluetooth headphones for just $14 (that's nearly 50% off) and more sweet markdowns.
Fans agree they're similar to Lululemon's Align bottoms — at a fraction of the cost.
Attention toss-and-turners: More than 159,000 shoppers adore this plush, cooling pair.
Including a popular pair of touchscreen gloves, a universally flattering lipstick and a LifeStraw for camping.
'No worries, Sasquatch': The easy-to-use gizmo with nearly 7,000 five-star fans has got your back ... upper lip, armpits and more.
Consumers still don't believe it, but 2023 is shaping up as the year the US economy won an improbable victory over inflation.
Cameras caught Doeren calling North Carolina "pieces of s***" to his players after NC State's victory.
2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison package costs $12,165. Bison extras cost $11,700, mandatory Safety Package another $465.
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.