2 hurt in Knoxville incident; police investigating

Two people were hurt in an incident in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood early this morning.

Police were in the area of Bausman Street and Ibis Way around 4 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of officers taping off an area there.

We’ve reached out to Pittsburgh police and are waiting to hear back.

