2 hurt in overnight shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men were injured in a shooting in Buffalo’s Kensington neighborhood overnight Sunday, police said.

According to a city spokesperson, police responded to the call just after 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Bailey Avenue and Roosevelt Avenue, where detectives say the two men were shot while outside.

The men, both in their 40s, were taken to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Teen charged after vehicle stolen in Lancaster

Buffalo police are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department’s confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.