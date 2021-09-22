2 hurt in related shootings in Pittsburgh

Sep. 22—Two people were hurt in shootings in Pittsburgh late Tuesday night, Pittsburgh police said.

Officers responded to reports of a person being shot just before 11:30 p.m. on Lemington Avenue just past Lincoln Avenue.

According to police, officers found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was talking and in stable condition when medics took him to a hospital.

Around the same time, police said they were told that a second man arrived at an unidentified hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police did not say where or when the second person had been shot, but said the scenes are related. The victims ages were not provided.

Police were continuing to investigate.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@triblive.com or via Twitter .