2 hurt in Sanford shooting, police say

A shooting at a Seminole County apartment complex left two people injured, the Sanford Police Department said.

Officers responded to the Bel-Air Apartments on East Airport Boulevard and Sanford Avenue Sunday night.

At the scene, they discovered two people had been shot.

READ: Alligator euthanized after biting Volusia County man’s leg in his front yard

Channel 9 was near the complex around 3:30 a.m. Monday and saw SPD units and crime scene tape still surrounding a section of the building.

Police said the incident appeared to be “domestic” in nature and that those involved are known to each other.

READ: Update: Man dies after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says

The two shooting patients were rushed to a hospital and at last report, were in critical condition, according to Sanford police.

Police added that others involved in the case were accounted for.

READ: Here are some Central Florida food places that are opening soon

Investigators did not release the names or ages of those who were hurt.

The incident remains under investigation and Sanford police are expected to give an update Monday morning.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.