2 hurt in shooting on CATS bus at Charlotte Premium Outlets

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Two people were hurt in a shooting at a southwest Charlotte outlet mall on Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers with the department said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday on Outlets Boulevard near the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was at the scene of the incident where a CATS bus had a bullet hole in one of the windows.

Police say the incident happened on the bus, they have a suspect in custody and there is no active threat.

MEDIC said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said one of the people shot was the suspect. It is unclear who shot them.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

