2 hurt in shooting on CATS bus at Charlotte Premium Outlets

Two people were hurt in a shooting at a southwest Charlotte outlet mall on Thursday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers with the department said the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday on Outlets Boulevard near the Charlotte Premium Outlets.

ALSO READ: Arrest made in duplex shooting that killed Rock Hill mother, police say

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was at the scene of the incident where a CATS bus had a bullet hole in one of the windows.

Police say the incident happened on the bus, they have a suspect in custody and there is no active threat.

MEDIC said two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said one of the people shot was the suspect. It is unclear who shot them.

We are out here at the scene of a shooting on a CATS bus outside the Charlotte Premium Outlets in Steele Creek. Police say the shooting happened on the CATS bus. Medic says two people taken to hospital with life threatening injuries. Suspect arrested. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/6s0FYJ2pEj — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 18, 2023

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Surveillance video shows moment man shoots into CATS bus with passengers on board)



