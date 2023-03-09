2 identified in alleged murder-suicide in Colorado Springs

Mar. 8—Authorities on Wednesday identified the man and woman who died in an alleged murder-suicide last week at a Colorado Springs apartment.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified 20-year-old Payshas Whatley, whose death Saturday is being investigated as a homicide, according to Colorado Springs police. The death of 22-year-old Enrique Palomar is being investigated as a suicide.

The two bodies were found around 4:45 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex on the 1600 block of Gatehouse Circle Drive, near Uintah Street, after police responded to reports of a shooting.

Whatley and Palomar were dating at the time of the incident, said police, who are not searching for other suspects.

This is the third homicide being investigated in Colorado Springs in 2023. At this time last year, there were 13 homicides investigated.