All but 2 Illinois representatives vote to expel George Santos from US House

New York Rep. George Santos has been expelled from the House of Representatives, making him just the sixth person ever to be removed from the body.

Santos, a Republican, was voted out by his colleagues in a 311-114 vote for fabricating a multitude of details about his life throughout the course of his political career.

The expulsion of Santos required a 2/3 vote from the House. In total, 206 Democrats and 105 Republicans voted to remove Santos.

Of Illinois' 17 members of the House of Representatives, only two voted to keep Santos in the House.

Rep. Mary Miller, a Republican from the 15th District and Rep. Mike Bost, a Republican from the 12th District, voted to keep Santos a member of the House.

Peoria's representatives, Republican Darin LaHood and Democrat Eric Sorensen, both voted to expel the embattled Santos.

Springfield Rep. Nikki Budzinski, a Democrat, also voted to expel Santos.

Chicago Democrat Jonathan Jackson of the 1st District was one of two representatives to vote "present" on the matter.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Only 2 Illinois lawmakers voted to keep George Santos in the House