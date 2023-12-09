2 IMPD officers found not guilty of battery in case stemming from 2020 riots

Two Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers accused of excessive force against two women at the height of the 2020 protests downtown have been found not guilty of battery and a slew of other charges, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Following a five-day trial, a Marion County jury ruled officer Jonathan Horlock not guilty of two counts of battery, perjury and obstruction of justice. Officer Nathaniel Schauwecker was found not guilty of three counts of battery and two counts of official misconduct. The charges stemmed from an altercation captured on camera on May 31 at the corner of North Pennsylvania and East Washington streets.

In the video, the two officers attempted to arrest Indianapolis residents Ivoré Westfield and Rachel Harding who were out walking about 40 minutes after the 8 p.m. curfew. When another officer attempted to take Westfield into custody, she broke out of his grasp and stepped away. As surrounding officers began firing pepper balls at her, Westfield was repeatedly hit with a baton against her legs. Harding turned around and repeatedly asked, “Why her?” on the camera. She is then seen being pushed to the ground.

Police at the time recommended charging Westfield with battery against a public safety official, violating curfew order and resisting law enforcement. They further recommended charging Harding with violating an executive order. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office declined to charge either woman.

During the trial, the officers’ attorney argued the police officers were following orders to make arrests that night, as heard on radio traffic, but weren’t hunting down people to take into custody at “8:01 or 8:05.” Westfield and Harding, they argued, were out well past curfew.

An expert witness for prosecutors, on the other hand, argued in front of the jury that the force used against Westfield was “inappropriate” because she was not actively resisting police.

