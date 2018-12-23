2 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks

It's not hard to find a cheap stock; there are companies careening toward bankruptcy all the time. The difficult thing is to find a cheap stock that's worth buying. Right now, there are two energy industry giants that are on solid financial ground but seem a little too unloved. If you are looking for incredibly cheap energy stocks, then take a gander at ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD). Here's what you need to know to get started.

1. The long game

Exxon is one of the world's largest integrated energy companies. The stock's 4.3% yield is toward the high end of its historical range, suggesting a relatively cheap price. Adding to this view is the fact that its price to tangible book value has fallen nearly 40% over the past five years and hasn't been this low since roughly the 1990s.

However, cheap doesn't mean good. But that's where Exxon shines. The company is financially strong, with long-term debt at just 10% of the capital structure. And its business is diversified across the upstream (oil drilling) and downstream (chemicals and refining) businesses, providing notable diversification to help soften the blow of volatile oil and natural gas prices. This business is built to survive hard times, like the deep oil downturn that started in mid-2014, or the oil bear market that's currently pushing oil prices lower.

One of the biggest proofs of Exxon's strength comes in the form of a quarterly check. Exxon has increased its dividend every single year for 36 consecutive years. In fact, it continued to increase right through the difficult 2014 oil bear market while many peers were hitting the pause button or, worse, cutting their dividends.

A key reason Exxon is cheap today is because its production has been falling for a couple of years. That's bad news to be sure, but management has laid out a plan to fix the issue. Always taking a slow and steady approach, the company is starting to show some progress along the path it outlined: Production increased sequentially between the second and third quarters. The problem is that Exxon's plan extends out to 2025, and investors aren't generally that patient. If you can think long term, though, financially strong Exxon is cheap today, and you can collect a generous dividend yield while you wait for it to execute on its turnaround plan.