2 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks

Nobody likes to overpay for a stock, which is basically buying high (which, in turn, suggests that you might be forced to sell low). That's why trying to find cheap stocks -- perhaps "value stocks" is a better term -- is such a tried-and-true investment approach. Right now there are a number of incredibly cheap stocks available in the energy industry, and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) are two that are worth a closer look today.

An industry giant starts to turn

Exxon is one of the largest integrated energy companies on the planet. It has operations around the world, spanning the upstream (drilling) and downstream (refining and chemicals) sectors. Today it offers a yield of 4.5% (it hasn't been this high since the mid-1990s). Its price-to-tangible-book value, meanwhile, hasn't been as low as it is now since the early 1990s. Exxon is decidedly cheap.

But that relatively low price doesn't do justice to the company's financial strength. Long-term debt makes up less than 10% of its capital structure. That's not an anomaly; Exxon has always been run very conservatively. The company, by design, has the diversification and financial strength to survive through the regular ups and downs of the volatile oil business while continuing to reward investors with regular dividend hikes (its annual streak is up to 36 years). At the same time, it's able to to keep investing in its future along the way.

That's an important factor today, because Exxon has been struggling with falling production. That's a key reason why investors are so down on the shares. But an important turning point could be developing. Production increased during the third quarter thanks to growth in its U.S. onshore drilling division. That's just one of several key projects Exxon has in the works today. As more of its projects come on line, investors will likely start to see Exxon in a different light and reward the shares with a higher valuation. If you get in now, you can collect a hefty yield while you wait for this giant ship to turn itself around.

One step at a time

Dominion Energy is one of the largest energy companies in the United States. A significant portion of its business is owning and operating regulated electric and natural gas utilities. These provide a highly stable revenue stream in which the company gets a monopoly in exchange for the government having the power to dictate the prices it can charge customers. Dominion also owns fee-based businesses, including things like clean energy merchant power assets and midstream pipelines. These operations are also stable cash producers, usually backed by long-term contracts.