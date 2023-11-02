2 incumbents face 3 newcomers in West Deer race for 3 supervisor seats

Nov. 1—Five candidates are vying for three open supervisor seats in West Deer.

The board consists of five members, with four-year terms.

Supervisors are limited to two terms, as stated in the township's home rule charter.

Incumbent Republican Vernon Frey will appear on the ballot for voters in District 1 in the township. District 3 voters will decide between newcomers Joey Lynn "Jo" Resciniti, a Democrat, and John Hollibaugh, a Republican. In District 4, voters will choose between Democrat Josh Wiegand, a first-time candidate, and current Supervisor David Harrison, a Republican.

Voters also will have two referendum questions on the Nov. 7 ballot: one on elected auditors and one involving an increase to the township's existing fire tax.

The five candidates were asked the following questions:

—Why are you running for supervisor?

—What's the biggest issue facing the township and what can be done about it?

Vernon Frey

Frey, who has served six years, intermittently, as a supervisor, said he is committed to protecting property owners' rights.

"Some people are fighting the gas wells, but it's a property owner's right to put one on there," Frey said.

Frey noted one of the biggest issues facing the township is how to fund and maintain the fire companies.

There are three fire companies in the township, and the number of volunteers is dwindling along with finances.

The fire tax hasn't been increased in 12 years, and a referendum to raise it is on the ballot next week.

David Harrison

A West Deer resident for more than 32 years, Harrison said raising his children in West Deer and establishing roots in the township will contribute to him making a difference if he is elected.

"I haven't left because this is a great place to call home. I want others to feel that same way about West Deer moving into the future," Harrison said. "I have a fiscally responsible mindset and a calm disposition. I want to help West Deer move into the future, while maintaining our unique, rural appeal."

Harrison highlighted miscommunication issues as an ongoing challenge among some township residents.

"We need to put our differences aside and work together," he said. "I don't have any conflicts or hidden agendas. It seems like there are some candidates running for office who are focused on a limited agenda, instead of looking to balance the overall needs of the township as a whole — which is what I intend to do."

John Hollibaugh

With family roots in West Deer that date back more than 100 years, Hollibaugh said he is running for supervisor to help better the community.

"Similar to my grandparents who helped to start community organizations here like the fire department, Ladies Auxiliary, ambulance service, Boy Scout troops and a local VFW, I plan to work with these organizations as well," said Hollibaugh, a resident for 35 years.

If elected, Hollibaugh plans to hold taxes steady and keep the lines of communication open to the public.

"As supervisor, I don't intend to raise taxes, and I'll provide more transparency to the public about decisions being made regarding West Deer Township," he said.

Hollibaugh pointed out several issues that he said are causing division among residents, including the construction of new developments, community service funding, and gas well drilling and fracking.

"This division is the biggest issue at hand, and we must work together to make decisions that will benefit all residents of West Deer Township," Hollibaugh said.

Joey Lynn 'Jo' Resciniti

With an emphasis on fighting to secure resources and solve problems, Resciniti is hoping to be an advocate for all West Deer residents, regardless of whether they reside on a large farm or in the newly constructed patio homes in the township.

"I'm running to ensure that West Deer's board encourages public participation, seeks community input and governs fairly for the benefit of all residents," she said.

A township resident since 2009, Resciniti founded the group Concerned Residents of West Deer with fellow neighbors to raise awareness of local government decisions and encourage engagement with elected officials.

Resciniti said every West Deer resident has the right to quiet enjoyment of their personal property.

"Our local government should be listening to its residents, not bending the rules for multimillion-dollar, out-of-state corporations," she said. "Thoughtfully written township ordinances should be applied consistently for industrial developments, Dollar General stores and any other type of business that wants to operate here."

Budgetary concerns top Resciniti's list of township challenges.

"The new municipal building currently under construction required the township to undertake significant debt. The supervisors will have to make tough decisions moving forward to provide services to a growing population, maintain roads and ensure that police, fire and emergency medical services are fully funded," she said.

Josh Wiegand

A lifelong West Deer resident and chief of West Deer Volunteer Fire Company No. 3, Wiegand regularly attends monthly township meetings. He said he decided to run for supervisor to tackle various issues in the community.

"I believe the township is at a pivotal point in its history, and we're currently facing several concerning issues with zoning, public safety and the general administration of township government," he said. "West Deer has seen community growth that has dramatically increased demand for municipal services."

Wiegand pointed to his experience working with municipalities and public safety organizations as a consultant and grant writer as essential supervisor skills.

"I can help the community resolve these issues and create a strategic plan for managing future needs," he said.

Weigand noted planning and communication in the township are key to maintaining a strong and healthy community.

"I'll use my knowledge and experience to help guide and manage the operations of the township government, improve local government accountability/transparency and work with county, state and federal representatives on projects to benefit West Deer Township," he said.

The largest issue West Deer is facing is how to manage community growth and development, Weigand said.

"The township has seen several gas well and planned residential development applications in the last two years; however, problems arise because the township's zoning ordinance is outdated, and the building inspector position has been vacant for over a year," he said.

Joyce Hanz is a Tribune-Review staff writer.