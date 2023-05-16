2 indicted in $22 million meth case

May 15—Two men charged in a $22 million drug case were indicted by a federal grand jury with conspiracy to distribute meth and fentanyl, according to court documents.

Adolfo Solorio-Garcia, 31, and Candido Rangel-Garcia, 46, were also charged with possession with intent to distribute the drugs in a May 9 indictment.

A Hall County Sheriff's Office investigator testified in February about a traffic stop Dec. 30, 2022, in Oakwood. While the deputy saw several gas cans in the backseat and truckbed of a Toyota Tacoma, he didn't smell gas.

Law enforcement seized roughly 305 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $22 million. Both men were charged by the Sheriff's Office with trafficking.

After the February hearing, the Magistrate Court judge moved the charges on to Hall County Superior Court. The local charges have not been indicted, according to the Hall County records database.

Both men are still in the Hall County Jail with no bond.

No attorneys were listed for either man in the federal court database.