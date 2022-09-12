2 indicted on charges in connection to Darke County homicide investigation

Two people are facing criminal charges in connection to the death of a Darke County man.

Dean Baker, 35, and Ashlee Fletcher, 37, both of Greenville, were indicted on charges last week by a Darke County grand jury.

Baker was indicted on one count of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Fletcher was indicted on one count of tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse, according to court records.

The charges filed are in connection to the death of Corey Fleming, 30. Fleming was reported missing by family to the Union City, Ohio Police Department on Aug. 18. Two days later, Fleming’s body was found in a shallow grave at a commercial farm in Brown Twp.

Baker and Fletcher were previously named persons of interest in Fleming’s death. They were both taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida in late August.

Both Baker and Fletcher are now back in Ohio and booked in the Darke County Jail, according to online jail records.