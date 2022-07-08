2 indicted in cocaine distribution case; 1 claims he was there but didn't have drugs

Jul. 8—Two men accused in a May bust involving almost $100k in drugs were indicted last month, though one claims the evidence is "merely circumstantial."

Dexter Cobb, 42, and Chester Willis II, 31, both of Gainesville, were accused in a June 21 federal indictment with distributing cocaine.

Cobb and Willis were arrested following a May raid that included residences on Blue Iris Way in Oakwood, Gold Creek Drive in Jefferson and West Ridge Road and Orchard Brook Drive in Gainesville.

Agents seized roughly 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of meth and 18 pounds of marijuana with a total estimated street value of $91,850, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman.

Officers also seized two cars, two firearms and $205,000 in cash.

Cobb visited Willis twice around the time drug deals happened, but he was never found with any drugs, his attorney, Mark Jeffrey, argued in a motion to get his client out of jail while he awaits trial. Jeffrey did not return requests for comment Tuesday and Wednesday.

An unnamed government agent and a confidential informant both bought cocaine from Willis, according to sealed documents referenced in Cobb's motion.

But the agent who drafted those documents "conceded that Cobb was never found with any contraband, nor did (the agent) rule out that someone else other than Cobb may have supplied the cocaine to Willis prior to the alleged sales," according to the motion.

"The government simply argues that Cobb's supposedly being in proximity to Willis near the time of the two alleged transactions establishes that Cobb was the supplier," according to Cobb's motion.

Cobb also argued he is not a flight risk and has had no felony arrests since 2006.

Willis also faces a gun possession charge "in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," according to the indictment.

Willis' defense attorney, Graham McKinnon, declined to comment.