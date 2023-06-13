2 indicted for Hamilton teen's 2019 fatal shooting, police say it was gang violence

Jun. 13—More than four years after Londale Harvey was gunned down in Hamilton's Lindenwald neighborhood, two men are charged with his homicide.

A Butler County grand jury returned indictments Monday against Damone Davis and Tai'je Goolsby for felonious assault, murder, having weapons under disability and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises in the shooting death of the 18-year-old on Jan. 29, 2019. The charges also include specification that the alleged crimes were committed while Davis and Goolsby were participating in a gang.

Davis is incarcerated in federal prison and Goolsby was taken into custody Monday afternoon, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser. The case is assigned by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Michael Oster.

Hamilton Police and prosecutors said the fatal gun violence was gang related.

In 2020, on the 1-year anniversary of Harvey's murder, Police Chief Craig Bucheit said, "it is a very active investigation and we are continuing to work closely with prosecutors."

He added there were suspects.

"It was clearly gang-related, a targeted act, and we know who is responsible," Bucheit said.

After the shots were fired that hit Harvey in a car parked near the intersection, a shot was fired into the building at 2501 Pleasant Ave., according to police. A man was in the building but was not injured by the bullet, according to the report.

Residents on Fairview Avenue behind the crime scene that is flanked by a church and barber shop described the shooting as a drive-by with the suspects circling the block before firing shots. The suspects stopped to pick up shell casings after the shooting, witnesses said.

Eight 911 calls were placed by people who saw or heard gunshots.

"We need an ambulance right now, somebody got killed ... my dude's bleeding out," a male caller told the Butler County Sheriff's Office dispatcher. "We was at the barber shop, a car pulled up and shot the whole car up."