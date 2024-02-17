2 indicted after leading officers on multi-county high speech chase

Two people have been indicted of multiple charges after they led officers on a high speed chase earlier this month.

52-year-old Richard Joy and 30-year-old Sharon Reider were arrested on Feb. 6th after leading officers on a chase that started at Pershing Boulevard and Watervilt Ave after a Dayton officer attempted to a stop their car.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter was in the area on an unrelated incident and took over the chase, according to a release. The car reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour.

Joy and Reider ditched the car in the 400 block of Merrick Drive in Beavercreek and were found nearby and arrested. Joy was wanted for numerous warranted including having a weapon under disability.

Both Joy and Reider were indicted on Friday by a Montgomery County grand jury, they are each facing one count of aggravated burglary, kidnapping and failure to comply with the order of signal of a police officer.

They are scheduled to have their arraignments on Feb. 22.