2 indicted in murder of Athens man, 6 others

Jessica Barnett, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·2 min read

Mar. 2—Two men accused of murdering seven people, including an Athens man, in Valhermoso Springs were indicted last week, according to reports.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office shared a release Friday in which the county's district attorney, Scott Anderson, announced 23-year-old Frederic Allen Rogers of Woodville and 20-year-old John Michael Legg of Hartselle had each been indicted by a Morgan County grand jury on six counts of capital murder.

The septuple homicide occurred in June 2020 in the 500 block of Talucah Road in Valhermoso Springs, about 18 miles east of Decatur. Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens was among the first of the seven victims to be publicly identified by authorities. A dog was also shot and killed in the attack.

According to court documents, a witness told authorities that Legg, Rogers, Roberts and three others were part of a club called "7 Deadly Sins." On June 4, 2020, Legg and Rogers were upset "over the perceived disobedience towards the club and the theft of several of (Legg's) personal firearms a few hours before the homicides," records state.

The witness told investigators that Rogers and Legg were planning to "wipe the slate clean" by entering the clubhouse on Talucah Road "by force" and dismantling the club. Hours later, MCSO deputies responded to a call about gunshots and arrived to find a house on fire. Authorities later discovered six adults and a juvenile dead.

In Friday's release, officials said the victims each had gunshot wounds and some had been partially burned in a fire started by Legg and Rogers. The two were arrested during a traffic stop in Oregon two weeks after the murders. They were brought back to Morgan County, where they remain in jail without bond.

Alabama law defines capital murder as murder committed during certain other acts or involving certain people. In this case, Morgan County officials said the first count of the six-count indictment stems from murder being committed during a robbery, the second count from two or more victims murdered as part of the same scheme or act, the sixth count from murder while committing arson and the remaining counts from murder during a burglary.

Anderson said he plans to seek the death penalty for Legg and Rogers.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon workers bombarded with 'anti-union propaganda' amid historic drive: union president

    Despite the national attention, workers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama continue to endure grueling conditions and anti-union propaganda, said Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which has organized the union drive.

  • The Pfizer Vaccine May Be Less Effective If You Have This Common Condition

    The Pfizer vaccine has been heavily praised for its efficacy against the coronavirus—and it may be the only vaccine some people can receive, as it's currently the one vaccine available to 16- and 17-year-olds in the U.S. Moreover, health officials have advised people to get whichever coronavirus vaccine they can. However, there could be some limitations to the shot's protective powers. According to a new study, the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective in people with one common condition. Read on to find out if you fall into this group, and for more vaccine news, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine may be less effective if you have obesity. Italian researchers observed the Pfizer vaccine response in nearly 250 healthcare workers, and their findings were pre-printed Feb. 26 on medRxiv. The study, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, found that healthcare workers with a BMI greater than 30 had a lower antibody response after having received the Pfizer vaccine. In fact, these healthcare workers were only able to produce half the amount of antibodies that the healthcare workers with a lower BMI produced seven days after the second dose."The constant state of low-grade inflammation, present in overweight people, can weaken some immune responses, including those launched by T cells, which can directly kill infected cells," the study stated. And for essential guidance on vaccination, Dr. Fauci Just Said Don't Take This Medication With the COVID Vaccine. It may also be less effective you are an older male. If you are an older male with obesity, your antibody response from the Pfizer vaccine may be even lower—as the study found that age, gender, and obesity all played a role in differing antibody response levels. "These findings imply that females, lean and young people have an increased capacity to mount humoral immune responses compared to males, overweight and the older population," the study stated.However, it's important to note that despite differences in antibody levels, none of the participants developed COVID by the seventh day after the second dose either—regardless of their gender, age, or weight. And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. Obesity is a risk factor for severe COVID. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lists obesity and severe obesity as risk factors for severe illness from the coronavirus. According to a the agency, obesity is "linked to impaired immune function," which may triple a person's risk of hospitalization for COVID and increase their likelihood of death from the virus. The CDC also notes that prior research has found that "obesity may be linked to lower vaccine responses" for several other diseases as well, like the flu, hepatitis B, and tetanus. And for vaccine side effects to expect, Doctors Are Warning You to "Be Prepared" for This After Your Second Dose. Researchers say new vaccine options may need to be considered for people with obesity. Aldo Venuti, MD, corresponding study author from the Istituti Fisioterapici Ospitalieri in Rome, wrote in a discussion accompanying the study that "it is mandatory to plan an efficient vaccination program" for those with obesity, since they are at higher risk for severe COVID. This means vaccine plans may need to be altered for those with this underlying condition. "Although further studies are needed, this data may have important implications to the development of vaccination strategies for COVID-19, particularly in obese people. If our data was to be confirmed by larger studies, giving obese people an extra dose of the vaccine or a higher dose could be options to be evaluated in this population," Venuti explained. And for more vaccine reactions to prepare for, If You're Over 65, the CDC Says to Expect This After Your COVID Vaccine.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • 'Crying and moving': Nigerian schoolgirls recount forced march kidnap ordeal

    Gunmen who kidnapped nearly 300 schoolgirls from a boarding school in northwest Nigeria last week beat them and threatened to shoot them during a forced march into captivity, victims said on Tuesday after they were set free. The pupils from Jangebe, a town in Zamfara state, were seized in a raid just after midnight on Friday. All 279 had now been released by the gunmen, Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle said.

  • Second SC man arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot said he posed as ‘Antifa,’ FBI alleges

    “I got away with things others were shot or arrested for,” the man said in a text message, according to court documents.

  • Nigeria's school abductions: Why children are being targeted

    Paying ransoms to kidnappers is fuelling the mass abduction of students in northern Nigeria, analysts say.

  • I received my first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in New York City and had to battle a flawed booking system

    An Insider reporter struggled to book an appointment and had to wait in line for hours to get the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

  • 33 years later, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall return to Zamunda

    When Eddie Murphy made the original “Coming to America,” he was, almost indisputably, the funniest man in America. Murphy was at the very height of his fame, coming off “Beverly Hills Cop II” and the stand-up special “Raw.” Arsenio Hall, Murphy’s longtime friend and co-star in “Coming to America,” remembers them sneaking out during the shoot to a Hollywood nightclub while still dressed as Prince Akeem and his loyal aide Semmi.

  • Pro-Trump channel awkwardly shuts down conspiracy theories to follow YouTube guidelines

    Anchors on RSBN have been playing conspiracy whack-a-mole, swatting down paranoid comments to which they themselves seem sympathetic.

  • Norman Reedus says Daryl would choose Maggie over Negan if it came down to it on 'The Walking Dead'

    If Daryl had to choose between his long-term friend, Maggie, and the man who killed her husband, Negan, Norman Reedus says he's #TeamMaggie.

  • A complete timeline of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's famously private relationship

    The "Evermore" artist and "The Favourite" actor have kept their love lives out of the spotlight for four years.

  • Attorneys say Joe Exotic of 'Tiger King' wants new trial

    Joe Exotic of “Tiger King" fame has found new attorneys who say they plan to file a motion for a new trial in a matter of months. Joe Exotic, whose real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for violating federal wildlife laws and for his role in a failed murder-for-hire plot targeting his chief rival, Carole Baskin, who runs a rescue sanctuary for big cats in Florida. Baskin was not harmed.

  • Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff

    The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff. President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday night he had approved a recommendation to fire Marichu Mauro, revoke her retirement benefits and disqualify her from public office for life. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said at the time that the unidentified victim had returned to Philippines and that it was trying to reach her amid an investigation.

  • U.S., Canada hail Taiwan's 'freedom pineapples' after Chinese ban

    The de facto U.S. and Canadian embassies in Taiwan on Tuesday praised the quality of pineapples grown on the island, depicting photographs of their top diplomats in Taipei with the fruit after an import ban by China. China last week stopped the import of Taiwanese pineapples, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit. Infuriated Taiwanese authorities called the ban a political move to further pressure the island, a charge that China denied.

  • An obscure law could help Biden roll back Trump-era policies

    The Trump administration rushed through regulations at the end of its term, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenge

  • EU imposes sanctions on four Russians over Navalny jailing

    The European Union imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, a move agreed by EU foreign ministers last week in response to the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and entities in a move coordinated with the EU, senior officials in the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said. The EU sanctions will affect four individuals including Alexander Bastrykin, whose Investigative Committee handles investigations into major crimes and reports directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

    The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January, and Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, was beaming. The source of that hope: China – a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccines to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press.

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • China has pledged half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries as experts raise concerns

    China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged roughly half a billion doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press. With just four of China’s many vaccine makers able to produce at least 2.6 billion doses this year, a large part of the world’s population will end up inoculated not with the fancy Western vaccines boasting headline-grabbing efficacy rates, but with China’s humble, traditionally made shots.

  • Israel's high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

    Israel's Supreme Court on Monday dealt a major blow to the country's powerful Orthodox establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel are also Jewish and entitled to become citizens. The landmark ruling, 15 years in the making, centered around the combustible question of who is Jewish and marked an important victory for the Reform and Conservative movements.