2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting

Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges.

Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.

Bass faces counts of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and tampering with evidence, while Alexander was charged with complicity to murder and other charges.

Both Bass and Alexander were charged for evidence tampering and firearms-related counts in Clark County Municipal Court last week.

Springfield police and medics responded around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to a home in the 100 block of South Race Street, where they found Stamper with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he died. Another unnamed woman was treated on the scene, according to police.

Lee Mays, 40, of Springfield, was also indicted this week in connection to the holiday shootings.

Mays faces charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability after a shooting that injured a teenager and a 75-year-old woman on Jan. 2, also in the 100 block of South Race Street.

Springfield police confirmed after the two shootings that both are believed to be related and not random.